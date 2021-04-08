The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.63 percent on April 7, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock today. The city reported seven new coronavirus cases, eight recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m. April 8. This is the first death in 17 days.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,678; of these, 126 are active and 47,828 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.