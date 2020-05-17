The City of Lubbock sent out a release confirming no new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 3 p.m. on May 17. The total number of cases remains at 619.
There are 196 active cases, 373 recoveries and 50 deaths, according to the release.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.