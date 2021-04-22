On Thursday, April 22 at 4 p.m., the City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and five recoveries, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock.
There are 48,779 total cases in Lubbock County; of these, 85 cases are active, 47,969 recoveries and 725 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to the release. On April 21, the hospitalization rate was 1.77 percent.
