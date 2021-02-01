The total number of COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County reached 47,020 today, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock. 1,598 of these are active and 44,746 are listed as recovered.
Of these active cases, 88 were reported today, according to the release. There were 152 recoveries and three additional deaths reported as of 4 p.m., bringing the total death count to 676.
There are a combined 54 open hospital beds and 25 patients in holding for hospital beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center, according to the release.
It is important to note that these dashboards differ from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and City of Lubbock dashboards, according to the release. The DSHS and City of Lubbock dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds, such as pediatrics, outpatient, psychiatric and others.
Lubbock still remains above the 15 percent threshold. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott's Executive orders until they remain below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, according to the release.
Yesterdays COVID-19 hospitalization was 10.15 percent.
