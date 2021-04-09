The City of Lubbock confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries as of 4 p.m. on April 9.
Lubbock County has a total of 48,687 COVID-19 cases, according to the City of Lubbock's news release. Of these, 128 are active, 47,835 are listed as recoveries and there have been 724 COVID-19-related deaths.
The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage on April 8 was 2.63 percent, according to the release.
For more information, visit mylubbock.info/covid.
