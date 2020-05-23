The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming six new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on May 23. This brings the total number of cases to 662.
Only 173 cases are considered active as of right now in Lubbock County, according to the release. The number of deaths remains at 50 and 439 cases are currently listed as recoveries.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.