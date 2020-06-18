The City of Lubbock confirmed a list of several businesses as COVID-19 exposure sites on Thursday. At least one employee or customer has tested positive for COVID-19 at the following places between June 6-14, according to the release:
- 4ore! Golf - 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Atomic Lounge and Pizza Kitchen - 2420 Broadway
- Bar PM - 1211 University
- Bier Haus - 2009 Broadway
- Cheesecake Factory - 6014 Slide Road
- Chimy's - 2417 Broadway
- Crickets - 2412 Broadway
- Charlie B's - 5402 4th Street
- Crunch Fitness - 6205 Slide Road
- Gator's Bayou - 5217 98th Street
- Home Goods/Marshall's - 3030 West Loop 289
- Lantern Tavern - 3502 Slide Road
- Little Woodrow's - 6313 66th Street
- Logie's - 2323 Mac Davis
- Meadowbrook Golf Course - 601 E. Municipal Drive
- Nineteenth Street Parlor - 1903 19th Street
- Orlando's - both locations
- Teddy Jack's - 7205 Milwaukee
- The Roof - 2522 Marsha Sharp Freeway
- Torchy's - 2407 9th Street
- Twin Peaks - 6010 Marsha Sharp Freeway.
The city asks that citizens continue following proper hygiene and social distancing protocol, according to the release. For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.