The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming seven new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, bringing the total number of cases to 614.
In addition to the 7 new cases, there were 20 recoveries listed and no additional deaths, bringing the total to 209 active cases, 355 recoveries and 50 deaths, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.mylubbock.us/COVID19.
