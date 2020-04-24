The City of Lubbock confirmed 13 new cases and 15 recoveries from COVID-19 on Friday.
Overall, there are now 494 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, with 166 of those listed as recovered and 288 considered active. There have also been 40 deaths due to the virus.
The city has also announced two possible exposure locations through its investigations, with Walgreens at 3404 Indiana Avenue and Family Dollar at 106 North University Avenue as possible community exposure sites, according to the release.
The exposure dates and times for the Family Dollar are:
4/6 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
4/7 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4/8 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4/10 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
4/13 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The exposure dates and times for the Walgreens are:
4/20 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
4/21 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The possible exposure listed at the Walgreens is considered low, while the exposure at the Family Dollar is considered medium. Both locations have been confirmed to have had Level 3 cleanings since the exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.