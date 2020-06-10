The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming 16 new cases of COVID-19 and six more recoveries in Lubbock County as of 5 p.m. on June 10.
The case count in Lubbock County is now 775, according to the release, with 203 being active cases, 522 recoveries and 50 deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
