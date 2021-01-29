As of 4:00 p.m. today, the City of Lubbock has confirmed 100 new cases, according to a news release made by the City of Lubbock.
In addition, there have been 146 recoveries and three deaths. This brings the total Lubbock County numbers to 46,802 confirmed cases with 1,850 active, 44,284 recovered and 668 total deaths, according to a news release.
There are 64 open hospital beds, and 31 patients waiting beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health system. The numbers depict that staffed beds open to accept patients is different from available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards, according to a news release.
Lubbock remains over the 15 percent threshold, and Trauma Service Area B will remain under additional restrictions outlined by Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders, until Lubbock stays below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, according to a news release.
