Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.