The City of Lubbock announced another four deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, which brings the death total for Lubbock to 32.
The city also confirmed another 11 cases of the virus, bringing the overall total to 430. Of those, 291 are listed as active, and 107 cases are now listed as recovered, along with the 32 deaths due to the virus.
