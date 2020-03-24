UPDATE: As of 4 p.m on Tuesday, the City of Lubbock released a statement confirming two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock county to 14. The additional cases are individuals between the ages of 15 and 25 and 50 and 60, according to the release. The investigation of their cases is complete as they contracted COVID-19 from exposure to a known case, according to the release.
The City of Lubbock released a statement on March 24 confirming two additional cases of COVID-19 as of 12 p.m. There are currently 12 cases in Lubbock county.
According to the statement, the two cases are people between the ages of 20 to 30 and 30 to 40. Their investigations are ongoing. Places with a low exposure risk the patients visited include Beef O Brady's on 4th Street from 7 to 11 p.m., Cujo's Sports Bar on 4th Street from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Chances R on Frankford Avenue from 12:45 to 2 a.m. The Department of Public Health is identifying anyone the patients came into recent contact with to pinpoint risks for potential exposure.
As testing availability through private laboratories increases, cases are continuing to be identified in the area, according to the statement. The Health Department will continue to monitor infected and at-risk individuals following the CDC's guidelines.
