The City of Lubbock sent out a memo on Tuesday confirming the presence of two COVID-19 cases in Lubbock, the first reported cases of the virus in the city.
Both cases are confirmed of having arrived via travel and are not related to one another.
The City suggests maintaining proper health techniques and social distancing to reduce the spread of the virus.
