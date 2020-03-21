The City of Lubbock has confirmed that as of 11 a.m. on March 21, there is an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lubbock county.
The total number of cases in Lubbock county is now up to five plus one additional case in Hockley county, according to the release from the City of Lubbock.
The Health Department is prepared for the spread of COVID-19 to continue and has other response agencies and plans to fix the public health issues they are facing, according to the release. The Health Department will also continue monitoring the individuals in accordance with the CDC's guidelines and the Disease Surveillance Team will continue to make sure the public is at low risk for catching COVID-19.
