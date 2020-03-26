The City of Lubbock Health Department sent out a news release on Thursday confirming two employees of Lubbock nursing facility Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The cases were discovered because the facility was following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines for nursing homes which included screening processes for employees, according to the release.
There are currently no additional cases of COVID-19 associated with Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the release. Additional screening and testing will be provided for employees and residents of the facility over the course of the next two days.
