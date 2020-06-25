The City of Lubbock confirmed the cancellation of the 2020 Core Power IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon. According to a news release, the event was originally set to be hosted on Sunday, June 28.
The IRONMAN organizations made an announcement stating that the event would not take place due to the spike in COVID-19 case confirmations across Texas.
The City of Lubbock expressed its appreciation to the organization and agreed with the organization upon its decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.