The City of Lubbock confirmed another four COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, following Monday's record-high of five deaths. In total there have been 25 deaths due to the virus.
In addition to today's deaths, the city also confirmed 13 more cases of COVID-19, the second lowest total of confirmed cases in a single day since April 7. Yesterday's case total of just 10 cases marked the lowest single day total since April 5.
There are now 330 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 220 of those considered active. There have been 25 total deaths related to the virus and 85 cases are now listed as recovered.
