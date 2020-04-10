The City of Lubbock confirmed an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bring the overall case count to 249 cases.
Along with the 15 cases confirmed today, there have been an additional four deaths, bringing the death total to 13. However, 68 overall cases are now listed as recovered.
168 cases remain active in the Lubbock area. The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference on Monday providing an update on the city's efforts to fight the spread of the virus.
