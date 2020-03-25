UPDATE: The investigations of the five additional cases of COVID-19 reported by the City of Lubbock are all currently ongoing. Three of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are between the ages of 40 and 50, while one of them is between the ages of 15 and 25 and the other is between the ages of 30 and 40, according to the City of Lubbock.
The City of Lubbock sent out a news release confirming five additional cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock county as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 19.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported additional cases in the surrounding areas including three in Hockley county, one in Terry county and one in Gaines county, according to the release.
The City of Lubbock will continue to closely monitor the situation in Lubbock county to prepare for the possibility of an increase cases in the area, according to the release.
