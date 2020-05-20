The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming nine new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on May 20.An additional 14 cases have been listed as recovered.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 639, with 174 of those being active, 415 listed as recovered and 50 deaths, according to the release.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.