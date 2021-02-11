As of 4:00pm Feb. 11, the City of Lubbock confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries and two more deaths. The total COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County are 47,673: 917, active, 46,063 recovered, and 693 deaths. Since the additional three cases reported since 4:00pm yesterday is included in these numbers, according to the release made by the city.
As of 4:00pm, University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combined 40 open hospital beds and 28 patients hold for beds. These numbers differ from the available bed count shown on the Department of State Health Services and the city, according to the release.
Lubbock is still under the 15 percent threshold. The threshold is the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed cases in regional hospitals is the same percent of open hospital beds. Yesterday’s COVID-19 hospitalizations was 7.52 percent, according to the release.
