The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. Monday. Five additional deaths also were confirmed.
This brings the total number of cases in Lubbock County to 317 along with a total of 21 related deaths, 224 cases listed as active and 72 recoveries, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The City of Lubbock will host a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on April 16 to update citizens on the ongoing virus.
