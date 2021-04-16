The COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 2.23 percent on April 15, according to a news release from the City of Lubbock today. The city reported seven new coronavirus cases and five recoveries as of 4 p.m. April 16. The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County is 48,741; of these, 104 are active, and 47,912 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 725.
City of Lubbock confirms additional COVID-19 cases, recoveries
- By: Hannah Isom
News Editor
