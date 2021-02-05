The City of Lubbock confirmed 76 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries and three additional deaths on Feb. 5, according to a release made by the city today.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County has reached 47,367, 1,396 of these are active and 45,289 are listed as recovered. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths has reached 682, according to the release.
There are a nine patients holding for beds and 44 open beds at both University Medical Center and Covenant Health System, according to the release.
Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold, with yesterday’s hospitalization percentage at 8.83 percent, according to the release. Trauma Service Area B will be under lessened restrictions as outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
