The City of Lubbock confirmed 22 new COVID-19 cases, 120 recoveries and two additional deaths as of 4 p.m. today, according to a release made by the city today.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 47, 802. 610 of these are active, and there have been 46, 496 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 697, according to the release.
As of 4 p.m., there are a combined 52 open hospital beds and 11 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center, according to the release. It can be important to note this bed count differs from the count on the Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Lubbock’s dashboards, as these dashboards count all available beds, including specialty beds.
The hospitalization percentage was 6.30 percent according to the release, remaining under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
