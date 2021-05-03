The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed additional COVID-19 cases and recoveries last week, according to a city news release. Below are the reported cases and recoveries:
- As of 4 p.m. April 27, 14 new coronavirus cases and six recoveries were confirmed.
- As of 4 p.m. April 28, 17 new coronavirus cases and nine recoveries were confirmed.
- As of 4 p.m. April 29, 39 new coronavirus cases and seven recoveries were confirmed.
- As of 4 p.m. April 30, nine new coronavirus cases and eight recoveries were confirmed.
- As of 4 p.m. May 1, 17 new coronavirus cases and 22 recoveries were confirmed.
- As of 4 p.m. May 2, 15 new coronavirus cases and 11 recoveries were confirmed.
- As of 4 p.m. May 3, 14 new coronavirus cases and three recoveries were confirmed.
The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 48,956. Of these, 156 are active, and 48,075 are recovered, according to the release. Additionally, there are 725 COVID-19-related deaths.
