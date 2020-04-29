The City of Lubbock release a statement confirming nine new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. today, bringing the total number of cases to 516. Of those cases, 259 are considered active.
According to the statement, there were also 16 cases listed as recovered, bringing that total to 214 recovered cases.
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19, according to the statement. The number of deaths remains at 43.
