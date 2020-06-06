The City of Lubbock released a statement confirming seven new cases of COVID-19 in Lubbock County as of 4 p.m. on June 6.
The case count in Lubbock County is now 741, according to the release, with 186 being active cases, 505 being recoveries and 50 being deaths.
For more information, visit mylubbock.us/COVID19.
