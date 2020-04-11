The City of Lubbock confirmed an additional 21 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 270.
Additionally, the city confirmed there has been one more death due to the virus for a total of 14 deaths. However, 68 cases are now listed as recovered, with a further 188 cases remaining active.
The City of Lubbock will host a press conference on Monday, April 13, at 11:30 a.m. to update on the city's efforts to combat the spread of the virus.
