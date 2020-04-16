The City of Lubbock confirmed 34 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 401.
Along with the newly confirmed cases, the city announced another three deaths due to the virus, for 28 deaths overall.
Of the 401 cases confirmed by the city, 272 cases are listed as active, with 101 cases listed as recovered.
The 34 cases confirmed today is the third-largest single-day mark since the virus was confirmed in Lubbock, with two instances of 37 new cases earlier this week as the record-high.
