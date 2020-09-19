The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is at 2,352 after 75 new cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 10,312, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 7,843 after 31 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With no additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county stayed at 117.
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
