The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is at 3,298 after 673 new cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
There were 210 cases added to the Wednesday daily COVID-19 case total due to a backlog from a one-day delay in data being reported to the Lubbock Health Department, according to a City of Lubbock news release. These are adjusted into the cumulative totals.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 18,712, according to the news release.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 15,219 after 54 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With seven additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county has reached 195.
Since 4 p.m. Tuesday, 24 new cases were reported or transferred from other jurisdictions, according to the news release. These case numbers are adjusted into the cumulative totals.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B is 19.97 percent as of this report, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.
Regarding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order 31 and 32, TSA B will face restrictions to business capacity until the area has seen seven consecutive days where the COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains at or is below 15 percent, according to the news release.
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
