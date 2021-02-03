The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is at 1,489 after 62 new cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 47,195, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 45,028 after 98 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With two additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county reached 678.
Lubbock still remains above the 15 percent threshold. Trauma Service Area B will remain under the restrictions outlined under Governor Abbott's Executive orders until they remain below 15 percent for seven consecutive days, according to the release. Yesterday's COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 9.58.
There are a combined 36 open hospital beds and 18 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System as of 4 p.m., according to the news release. These numbers reflect staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
