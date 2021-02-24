The City of Lubbock confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries and one additional death as of 4 p.m. on Feb. 24, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
The total COVID-19 case count in the City of Lubbock is 48,068, according to the release. Of these, 433 are active, 46,929 are recovered and 706 are listed as COVID-19-related deaths.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combined 20 open hospital beds and 20 patients holding for beds, according to the release. This bed count differs from the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards because they count all available beds.
On Feb. 23, Lubbock's COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 4.94, according to the release. Since Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold, unless the rate increases above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, Trauma Service Area B will remain under lessened restrictions as outlined in Governor Abbott’s Executive Orders.
