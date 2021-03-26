There are 41 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new recoveries reported as of 4 p.m. on March 26, according to a release from the City of Lubbock today. There are 168 active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County.
The hospitalization rate on March 25 was 2.17 percent.
For more information on local COVID-19 statistics, visit https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/covid19.
