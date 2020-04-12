The City of Lubbock has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19, a record-high for cases confirmed in a single day in the city, topping the previous high of 26.
The city also confirmed a further two deaths due to the virus.
Overall, the city has now had over 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307. Of those 307, 223 cases remain active, while 68 are listed as recovered. With two additional deaths reported today, the Lubbock death count due to the virus is 16.
