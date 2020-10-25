The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is at 2,693 after 340 new cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 17,478, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 14,610 after 87 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With no additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county stayed at 176
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B is 19.9 percent as of this report, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.
Lubbock County is subject to a rollback to 50 percent capacity for certain businesses after Trauma Service Area B has had a COVID-19 hospitalization rate of over 15 percent for more than seven consecutive days, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order GA-32. Restrictions to elective medical procedures may be enacted as well.
Since 4 p.m. Saturday, three new cases were reported or transferred from other jurisdictions, according to the news release. These case numbers are adjusted into the cumulative totals.
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
