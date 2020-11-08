The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is at 4,337 after 335new cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 22,634, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 18,054 after 142 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With no additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count stayed at 243.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area B is 21.51 percent as of Sunday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.
Regarding Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order 31 and 32, TSA B will face restrictions to business capacity until the area has seen seven consecutive days where the COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains at or is below 15 percent, according to the news release.
Due to efforts to report accurate data, the city did not include hospital information in the Sunday report.
24 cases have been identified as duplicates or reassigned to the correct jurisdiction, according to the news release. These case numbers are adjusted into the cumulative totals.
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.