Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 97F. NNE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.