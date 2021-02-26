The City of Lubbock confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
The total COVID-19 case count in the City of Lubbock is 48,123, according to the release. Of these, 426 are active, 46,991 are recovered and 706 are listed as COVID-19-related deaths.
Three cases were identified as duplicates or were transferred to the correct jurisdiction since the 4 p.m. cutoff time on Feb. 25, and the case numbers have been adjusted to the totals, according to the release.
University Medical Center and Covenant Health System have a combined 13 open hospital beds and 23 patients holding for beds, according to the release. This bed count differs from the City of Lubbock and Department of State Health Services dashboards because they count all available beds.
On Feb. 25, Lubbock's COVID-19 hospitalization percentage was 4.37, according to the release. Since Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold, unless the rate increases above 15 percent for seven consecutive days, Trauma Service Area B will remain under lessened restrictions as outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
