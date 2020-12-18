The number of active COVID-19 cases in Lubbock County is at 3,748 after 267 new cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Friday.
The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 38,542, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 34,293 after 126 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With 6 additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county reached 501.
Regarding Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order 31 and 32, TSA B will face restrictions to business capacity until the area has seen seven consecutive days where the COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains at or is below 15 percent, according to the news release.
There are a combined 50 open hospital beds and 30 patients holding for beds at University Medical Center and Covenant Health System as of 4 p.m., according to the news release. These numbers reflect staffed beds open to receive patients and differs from the available bed count shown on the DSHS and the City of Lubbock dashboards
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.