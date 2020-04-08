The COVID-19 case total in Lubbock County reached 214 cases after 23 additional cases were confirmed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In the county, there is now a total of seven COVID-19-related deaths and 47 people who have recovered from the virus, according to the City of Lubbock website.
