Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy this evening. Then a mix of wintry precipitation expected overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.