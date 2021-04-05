The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases and 36 recoveries as of 4 p.m. on April 5, according to a news release from the city. Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,647; of these 141 are active, 47, 783 are recovered and 723 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
On Good Friday, April 2, Lubbock reported three new cases, 14 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. Two new cases, 19 recoveries and no additional deaths as of 4 p.m. on April 3. And 16 new cases, 12 recoveries and no additional deaths on Easter Sunday, April 4.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock is 2.43 percent as of April 4, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.