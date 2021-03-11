The City of Lubbock Public Health Department confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases and 13 recoveries as of 4 p.m. March 11, according to a city news release. Lubbock County has a total case count of 48,319, of these 171 are active, 47, 431 are recovered and 717 total COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.
There are a combined 34 open hospital beds and 21 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System and University Medical Center. This bed count differs from that of the City of Lubbock and Texas Department of State Health Services dashboards because they count all available beds, according to the release.
The hospitalization percentage in Lubbock is 3.98 percent as of March 10, according to the release. Lubbock remains under the 15 percent threshold outlined in Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Orders
