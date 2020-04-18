Following a reporting delay on Friday, the City of Lubbock confirmed an additional 12 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lubbock to 419.
Of the 419 cases in the Lubbock area, 284 are considered active, 107 are listed as recovered, with 28 total deaths due to the virus.
