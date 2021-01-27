According to a release made by The City of Lubbock, Lubbock has a total number of 46,572 COVID-19 cases, 1,974 of those cases are active, 43,936 cases have been reported as recovered, and 662 total deaths have been reported.
116 new COVID-19 cases, 136 recoveries, and 2 additional deaths have been confirmed by The City as of 4 p.m. Wed. Jan. 27, according to the release.
An additional four cases were reported or transferred to Lubbock, according to the release, since the 4 p.m. cut off yesterday.
The City of Lubbock and the DSHS dashboards count all available beds, including pediatrics, PICU, psychiatric, outpatient, etc. in addition to the hospitalized patients in the 22 County Trauma Center Area, according to the release.
Currently, there are 13 available hospital beds and 23 patients holding for beds at Covenant Health System, and University Medical Center, according to the release. This differs from the available bed count represented on The City of Lubbock and DSHS dashboards, it reflects staffed beds open to accept patients.
The threshold of patients in Lubbock regional hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases remains above the 15 percent of available hospital beds, according to the release.
14.57 percent was yesterday's COVID-19 hospitalization percentage, according to the release.
Until the city stays under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, Trauma Service Area B will stay under the further restrictions, according to the release, as stated in Governor Abbott's executive order.
To find executive orders 31 and 32, visit mylubbock.info/ga-31 or mylubbock.info/ga-32, according to the release.
A state, regional and county level covid statistics dashboard can be found on mylubbock.info/dshs-covid by The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS)
COVID-19 local statistics can be found on mylubbock.info/covid
