The total COVID-19 case count in Lubbock County reached 16,602, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The Lubbock Health Department has yet to receive today's electronic lab reports at the time of this report, according to the news release. This will cause today's reported numbers to be lower.
The total number of virus recoveries in the county reached 14,189 after 102 new recoveries were reported, according to the news release. With five additional COVID-19-related deaths being confirmed, the total death count in the county reached 173.
Since 4 p.m. Wednesday, 71 new cases were reported or transferred from other jurisdictions, according to the news release. These case numbers are adjusted into the cumulative totals.
More information on local COVID-19 cases can found on the City of Lubbock dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.