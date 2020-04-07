The City of Lubbock has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 191 as of 4 p.m. today.
Additionally, 42 cases are now listed as recovered and there have been 6 deaths due to to COVID-19, according to the City of Lubbock news release.
The City of Lubbock Health Department and healthcare partners will continue monitoring COVID-19 in the Lubbock area and prepare for potential future cases.
